Schwamm drüber

Zum ersten Mal seit der Rückkehr zur Demokratie in Chile im Jahr 1990 hat die Regierung anlässlich des Sturzes von Präsident Salvador Allende Gossens vor 53 Jahren keine offiziellen Veranstaltungen oder Feierlichkeiten organisiert. Dennoch gingen Hunderte von Menschen auf die Straße, um dem gestürzten Präsidenten sowie den Gefallenen im Kampf um den Erhalt der Demokratie in den dunkelsten Stunden der Militärdiktatur zu gedenken. So wurde trotz der staatlichen Abwendung weltweit das Andenken an Salvador Allende gewürdigt. Orlando Mardones, selbst Verfolgter der Pinochet-Diktatur, der mehrere Jahre im Internierungslager verbrachte, ordnet die Ereignisse in diesem Bericht ein.