Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 629 - November 2026

Schwamm drüber

Kast versucht die Erinnerung an den Staatsstreich gegen Salvador Allende wegzuwischen

Zum ersten Mal seit der Rückkehr zur Demokratie in Chile im Jahr 1990 hat die Regierung anlässlich des Sturzes von Präsident Salvador Allende Gossens vor 53 Jahren keine offiziellen Veranstaltungen oder Feierlichkeiten organisiert. Dennoch gingen Hunderte von Menschen auf die Straße, um dem gestürzten Präsidenten sowie den Gefallenen im Kampf um den Erhalt der Demokratie in den dunkelsten Stunden der Militärdiktatur zu gedenken. So wurde trotz der staatlichen Abwendung weltweit das Andenken an Salvador Allende gewürdigt. Orlando Mardones, selbst Verfolgter der Pinochet-Diktatur, der mehrere Jahre im Internierungslager verbrachte, ordnet die Ereignisse in diesem Bericht ein.

Von Orlando Mardones Badilla (Übersetzung: Andrea Díaz)
Gegen die Ignoranz. Auch ohne offiziellen Akt versammelten sich Menschen im Nationalstadion zum Gede

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Chile | Nummer 390 - Dezember 2006

Chronik einer angekündigten Katastrophe

Das Huasco-Tal in Nordchile ist durch den Goldabbau bedroht

Die chilenische Umweltbehörde Conama hat grünes Licht für das umstrittene Bergbauprojekt Pascua-Lama gegeben. Obwohl das Unternehmen Barrick Zugeständnisse gemacht hat, befürchten UmweltaktivistInnen noch immer eine starke Schädigung des Huasco-Tals an der Grenze zu Argentinien. Zudem lösen sie auch eine Diskussion über die Steuerfreiheit internationaler Bergbauunternehmen in Chile aus.
Chile | Colonia Dignidad | Nummer 450 - Dezember 2011

50 Jahre und kein Ende in Sicht

Die Flucht von Hartmut Hopp nach Deutschland eröffnet neue Chancen für die bislang weitgehend unterbliebene Aufarbeitung des Falls Colonia Dignidad

Die strafrechtliche und politische Aufarbeitung der Verbrechen der Colonia Dignidad stockt seit Jahren. Die Flucht der langjährigen Führungsfigur Hartmut Hopp von Chile nach Deutschland hat dem Fall Colonia Dignidad wieder großes Medieninteresse beschert. Auch strafrechtlich tut sich was: Bei der Staatsanwaltschaft Krefeld sind inzwischen mehrere Strafanzeigen gegen Hopp eingegangen. …
Chile | Nummer 593 - November 2023

Stimmen zum 50. Jahrestag des Putsches

Menschen teilen ihre Eindrücke zum 11. September 2023

Newsletter abonnieren