Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Segunda vuelta en Ecuador

Entre la esperanza izquierdista y el legado extractivista

En Ecuador, Daniel Noboa y Luisa González se enfrentarán el 13 de abril en una polarizada segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales. Con una diferencia inferior al 1%, el voto indígena (representado por Leonidas Iza) podría ser decisivo. González busca una alianza con la CONAIE (Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas de Ecuador), que reclama el fin de la minería y la explotación petrolera. Aunque González promete auditorías medioambientales, evita prohibición de la minería. Ecuador decidirá su futuro en las urnas: ¿continuará el modelo económico neoliberal o las fuerzas de izquierda encontrarán un compromiso?

Von Paúl Bedón

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Español | Nummer 551 - Mai 2020 - Onlineausgabe

EL VIRUS HA DISPARADO TODOS LOS PROBLEMAS

Entrevista con la poetisa y activista por los derechos de la mujer Yuliana Ortiz Ruano de Guayaquil

Ecuador es uno de los países latinoamericanos que más se ha visto afectado por la pandemia del coronavirus. El número de infectados y muertos en relación al número de habitantes es de los más altos de la región. La mayor parte de los casos se concentra en la región Guayas y en la ciudad portuaria de Guayaquil. …
Ecuador | Nummer 609 - März 2025

El canto como signo de resistencia

Mujeres del campo se unen en defensa de su territorio, tradiciones y cultura contra un proyecto hidroeléctrico

Desde hace unos 20 años se debate la construcción de una presa en el río Yanuncay, en la región de Azuay, al sur de Ecuador. Entre los habitantes se ha formado un movimiento de oposición. Nuestra corresponsal acompañó a un grupo coral en una reunión y reporta sobre canciones que le ponen música a la resistencia.
Ecuador | Español | Indigene | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Política y poesia

Entrevista con la poetisa ecuatoriana Sarawi Andrango sobre las estructuras del movimiento indígena y la poesía como instrumento político

En junio, la escritora ecuatoriana Sarawi Andrango estuvo en Berlin para presentar “Somos”, su último libro de poesía. Conversó con LN sobre su poesía, las protestas indígenas en Ecuador, Leónidas Iza, el presidente de la CONAIE, y las próximas elecciones presidenciales en el país.

