Souveränität auf dem Spiel

Wie Panama zum ersten Opfer der Donroe-Doktrin wurde

Schon seit seinem Wahlkampf sprach Donald Trump davon, den Panamakanal zurückzuholen, so als würde er etwas einfordern, das man ihm einst genommen hatte. Das Versprechen passt zu seiner Vorstellung, dass die USA jahrzehntelang Macht und strategische Vorteile in Verträgen abgetreten hätten, von denen andere profitierten. Nach dieser Lesart waren die Torrijos-Carter-Verträge, die die Rückgabe des Kanals an Panama 1999 festlegten, kein historisches Abkommen mehr, sondern der Fehler, ein Bauwerk „verschenkt” zu haben. Trump stellte die Rückforderung des Kanals als Frage der wirtschaftlichen und militärischen Sicherheit der USA dar, verbunden mit dem Versprechen, die Migration zu bremsen und Chinas Präsenz in der Region zurückzudrängen. Mit der Unterzeichnung eines Memorandum im Jahr 2025 trat Panama schließlich erneut einen Teil seiner Souveränität an die USA ab. LN erklärt die Hintergründe.