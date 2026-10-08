Souveränität unter Vorbehalt

Mit Schield of the Americas bindet Washington lateinamerikanische Länder enger an sich

Vom 8. bis zum 10. September 2026 besuchte US-Außenminister Marco Rubio Kolumbien, Ecuador und Peru. Er unterzeichnete Abkommen über kritische Mineralien, kündigte neue Unterstützung für die Sicherheitspolitik in Ecuador an und verkündete den Beitritt Perus zum Shield of the Americas. Während die Länder ihre Souveränität betonen, setzt das US-Militär seine Angriffe auf Boote vor den Küsten des Kontinents, die von Washington zu Drogenschmugglerbooten erklärt werden, fort. Diese Analyse untersucht, was die Reise über das Bündnis und das Machtgefälle darin verrät.

Von Katharina Pilar Hotes

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produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv Digitalabo-Probeangebot 10€ für 3 Monate danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr Jetzt bestellen Am 19. September griff das US-Militär in der Karibik erneut ein Schnellboot an. Vier Menschen starb