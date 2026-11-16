Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Argentinien | Chile | Nummer 630 - Dezember 2026

Souveranität der Verkäufer

Neu entbrannter Konflikt zwischen Chile und Argentinien verschleiert den Ausverkauf der Länder an internationale Unternehmen

Einst eroberten Chile und Argentinien als Teil ihrer nationalstaatlichen Projekte Patagonien. Davon profitierten neben der nationalen Oligarchie auch internationale Unternehmen. LN analysiert die aktuelle diplomatische Spannung im Kontext der historischen Entwicklung.

Von Mauricio Tapia
Reiches Territorium Patagoniens Landschaft war schon immer umkämpft. Foto: Anabelle Köchling Pa

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