Spiegel des Schreckens und Verschwindens

Funde in Teuchitlán offenbaren die Systematik der Gewalt in Mexiko

Nach einem anonymen Hinweis wurden am 5. März 2025 hunderte menschliche Überreste, persönliche Gegenstände und mehrere unterirdische Krematorien in Teuchitlán, im westlichen Mexiko, entdeckt. Alles deutet darauf hin, dass der Ort als Trainings- und Vernichtungslager eines Drogenkartells diente. Die nachfolgende Analyse verortet die schockierenden Entdeckungen im kapitalistischen, wirtschaftlichen und politischen System und macht Vorschläge, wie die systematischen und tief verwurzelten Strukturen der Gewalt in Mexiko überwunden werden könnten. Der Artikel wurde von dem Journalist*innen-Kollektiv A dónde van los desaparecidos (Wohin gehen die Verschwundenen) auf Spanisch erstveröffentlicht.