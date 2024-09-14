Statistik und Genozid

Die Erhebung statistischer Daten durch staatliche Organe wird in Deutschland nach dem tödlichen Missbrauch von Daten in der Zeit des Nationalsozialismus skeptisch betrachtet. Doch in anderen Fällen, wie dem Genozid an dem Ixil-Volk in Guatemala, waren Statistiken zentral im Aufzeigen und der Anerkennung der Systematik der Gewalt. Dieser Essay zeigt die Ambivalenzen und Fallstricke der Erhebung einerseits und des Mangels an Daten im Kontext von Rassismus und genozidaler Gewalt andererseits auf.