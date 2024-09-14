Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Deutschland | Guatemala | Nummer 603/604 - September/Oktober 2024

Statistik und Genozid

Wie man Daten zur Bekämpfung von Rassismus nutzt (oder auch nicht)

Die Erhebung statistischer Daten durch staatliche Organe wird in Deutschland nach dem tödlichen Missbrauch von Daten in der Zeit des Nationalsozialismus skeptisch betrachtet. Doch in anderen Fällen, wie dem Genozid an dem Ixil-Volk in Guatemala, waren Statistiken zentral im Aufzeigen und der Anerkennung der Systematik der Gewalt. Dieser Essay zeigt die Ambivalenzen und Fallstricke der Erhebung einerseits und des Mangels an Daten im Kontext von Rassismus und genozidaler Gewalt andererseits auf.

Von Gibran Mena Aguilar

