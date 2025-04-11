Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Stichwahl in Ecuador

Zwischen linker Hoffnung und extraktivistischem Erbe

In Ecuador stehen sich am 13. April Daniel Noboa und Luisa González in einer polarisierten Stichwahl für die Präsidentschaft gegenüber. Mit weniger als 1 Prozent Unterschied könnte die Stimme der Indigenen – vertreten durch Leonidas Iza – entscheidend sein. Dafür sucht González das Bündnis mit der Konföderation der Indigenen Nationalitäten Ecuadors, die einen Stopp des Bergbaus und der Erdölförderung fordert. Obwohl González Umweltprüfungen verspricht, vermeidet sie ein Verbot des Bergbaus. Ecuador bestimmt seine Zukunft somit an der Wahlurne. Paúl Bedón analysiert, welche Faktoren Einfluss darauf nehmen, ob linke Kräfte einen Kompromiss finden oder das neoliberale Wirtschaftsmodell weitergeführt werden wird.

Von Paúl Bedón (Übersetzung: Josefina Lehnen)

Zum Originaltext hier klicken

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Mexiko | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Eine trans*-formierende Revolution

Kenya Cuevas über die Bedeutung von Erinnerungsarbeit und die Leerstellen deutscher Gesetzgebung

Die mexikanische Aktivistin Kenya Citlali Cuevas Fuentes sprach Ende Dezember 2024 auf der vierten Konferenz für Gleichberechtigung in Berlin über ihre Kämpfe und Errungenschaften für die LGBTQ+-Gemeinschaft. …
Ecuador | Nummer 513 - März 2017 | Politik

VERPASSTE CHANCE

Nach zehn Jahren Linksregierung unter Rafael Correa Ist die Aufbruchstimmung verflogen

2007 kam Rafael Correa in Ecuador an die Regierung. 2017 trat er verfassungsgemäß bei den Wahlen nicht mehr an. Correas Projekt der „Bürgerrevolution“ zur Erneuerung des Landes hat auf halbem Weg die Richtung gewechselt. Die Indigenen- und Studierendenbewegung sind heute ein Schatten ihrer selbst. Protest trifft auf Ausnahmezustand und Militarisierung.
Ecuador | Nummer 394 - April 2007

Demokratie auf dem Weg

Ecuador befindet sich auf dem Weg zu einer Verfassunggebenden Versammlung

Die Opposition versucht mit allen Mitteln, eine Volksabstimmung über eine Verfassungsgebende Versammlung zu verhindern. Aber ihre Offensive vereint nur die Regierung und linke Bewegungen.

Newsletter abonnieren