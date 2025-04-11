Stichwahl in Ecuador

In Ecuador stehen sich am 13. April Daniel Noboa und Luisa González in einer polarisierten Stichwahl für die Präsidentschaft gegenüber. Mit weniger als 1 Prozent Unterschied könnte die Stimme der Indigenen – vertreten durch Leonidas Iza – entscheidend sein. Dafür sucht González das Bündnis mit der Konföderation der Indigenen Nationalitäten Ecuadors, die einen Stopp des Bergbaus und der Erdölförderung fordert. Obwohl González Umweltprüfungen verspricht, vermeidet sie ein Verbot des Bergbaus. Ecuador bestimmt seine Zukunft somit an der Wahlurne. Paúl Bedón analysiert, welche Faktoren Einfluss darauf nehmen, ob linke Kräfte einen Kompromiss finden oder das neoliberale Wirtschaftsmodell weitergeführt werden wird.