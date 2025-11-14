Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Costa Rica | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Taxi-Parteien als politische Normalität

Zwischen Populismus, Sicherheit und politischer Gewalt im costa-ricanischen Vorwahlkampf

Costa Rica steht vor einem Wahlkampf voller Unsicherheit. Zwar zeigen die öffentlichen Finanzen erste Anzeichen von Erholung, doch bleibt der Wohlstand höchst ungleich verteilt. Investitionen ins öffentliche Gesundheitswesen wurden gestoppt, obwohl der Bau dringend benötigter Krankenhäuser endlich voranzukommen scheint. Das öffentliche Bildungssystem befindet sich im freien Fall und über die tatsächlichen administrativen Kapazitäten der Bildungsverwaltung ist wenig bekannt. Trotz gestiegener Haushaltsmittel und eines offensichtlichen sozialen Missstandes, besteht die sicherheitspolitische Strategie der Regierung darin, Ausbildungszentren zu schließen und Polizeieinheiten in weniger relevante Aufgabenbereiche zu versetzen. Vor diesem Hintergrund berief das Oberste Wahlgericht am 1. Oktober offiziell 20 Personen ein, die die formalen Voraussetzungen für eine Präsidentschaftskandidatur erfüllen. Rund um diesen Akt überschwemmten Anschuldigungen, Ermittlungen und Desinformationskampagnen die Bildschirme der Costa-Ricaner*innen – die Wahl selbst erweist sich damit schon jetzt als Belastungsprobe für die demokratischen Institutionen des Landes, wie diese Analyse zeigt.

Roberto Cruz Romero

