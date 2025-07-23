Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Kolumbien | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

„Totaler Frieden“ – nur ein leeres Versprechen?

Zwischen Machtkämpfen und Gewalt bleibt Petros Friedenspolitik weit entfernt vom Erfolg

Das ungeklärte Attentat auf einen Oppositionspolitiker und der Plan, Präsident Gustavo Petro abzusetzen, gehen auf dasselbe Problem zurück: die eskalierende Gewalt und instabile Sicherheitslage in Kolumbien. Der „totale Frieden“ hat bislang nur wenige Erfolge vorzuweisen, während viele Regierungsversprechen unerfüllt bleiben. LN untersucht, warum Kolumbiens Friedenspolitik an der Realität scheitert – und wie die kontinuierliche Gewalt das Land weiter destabilisiert.

Von Anderson Sandoval

