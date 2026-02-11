Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Nicaragua | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026 | Venezuela

Totalitär gegen Unberechenbar

Das nicaraguanische Regime reagiert Verhalten auf die Entführung  seines Verbündeten Nicolás Maduro

Nach der Erfahrung der Militärintervention in Venezuela am 3. Januar könnte sich das nicaraguanische Diktatorenduo Ortega-Murillo ebenfalls nicht mehr so sicher im Sattel fühlen und befürchten, dass es ins Fadenkreuz von Trumps imperialistischen Ambitionen geraten könnte. Die folgende Analyse geht der Frage nach, inwieweit eine solche Befürchtung begründet ist und ob das Beispiel Venezuela Auswirkungen auf das Machtgefüge in Nicaragua haben könnte.

Von Jorge Navarro

