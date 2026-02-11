Totalitär gegen Unberechenbar

Nach der Erfahrung der Militärintervention in Venezuela am 3. Januar könnte sich das nicaraguanische Diktatorenduo Ortega-Murillo ebenfalls nicht mehr so sicher im Sattel fühlen und befürchten, dass es ins Fadenkreuz von Trumps imperialistischen Ambitionen geraten könnte. Die folgende Analyse geht der Frage nach, inwieweit eine solche Befürchtung begründet ist und ob das Beispiel Venezuela Auswirkungen auf das Machtgefüge in Nicaragua haben könnte.