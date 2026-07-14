Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

Tote Wale für deutsches Gas

LNG-Terminals in Patagonien finanziert durch deutsche Kreditgeber bedrohen ein ganzes Ökosystem

Im Golfo San Matías sind regelmäßig zahlreiche Meeressäuger zu beobachten. Der Bau von Gasterminals und Ankerpunkten für sechs riesige Transportschiffe könnte zerstörerische Auswirkungen auf ein wichtiges Ökosystem und enormen Einfluss auf den Klimawandel haben. Auch deutsche Geldgeber spielen dabei eine Rolle, wie dieser Bericht zeigt.

Von Annabelle Köchling
Hafenausbau Es werden viele weitere Schiffe benötigt, um Gas nach Europa zu transportieren (Foto: D

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