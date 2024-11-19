Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün

Transatlantischer Widerstand gegen Lithiumextraktivismus

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da - egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende, alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Chile | Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün

„Soziale und ökologische Gerechtigkeit für alle“

In Penco ist der Widerstand gegen ein Bergbauprojekt erfolgreich

Seltene Erden werden von der EU als strategisch wichtig für die Energiewende eingestuft. Ihr Abbau beeinträchtigt betroffene Gemeinden aber auf ähnliche Weise wie andere Bergbauprojekte. Mit Valeria Sepúlveda von der Umweltbewegung Parque para Penco sprachen wir über die breite Vernetzung in ihrer Stadt, innovative Strategien des Widerstands und die Rolle von Frauen dabei.
Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün | Peru

Saubere Zukunft mit dreckigen Metallen?

In Peru zeigt sich die Schattenseite der globalen Energiewende

Die Strategien für eine Energiewende führen weltweit zu einer steigenden Nachfrage nach metallischen Rohstoffen. Deutschland setzt dabei unter anderem auf Peru: Als zweitgrößter Kupfer­lieferant ist das südamerikanische Land ein wichtiger Partner bei der Energiewende und Zukunfts­sicherung. …
Deutschland | Dossier 21 - Das Gleiche in Grün | Mexiko

Die tote Erde wiederbeleben

Landwirt*innen kämpfen gegen die Abhängigkeit von künstlichen Energiespritzen durch fossilbasierte Dünger

In den vergangenen 60 Jahren ist die weltweit vorherrschende Lebensmittelindustrie süchtig nach künstlichen Energieinjektionen durch fossilbasierte Stickstoffdünger geworden. Doch der durch die Agrarindustrie eingeführte zusätzliche Energieverbrauch ist vermeidbar: Weltweit treiben Bäuer*innen eine Umstellung auf ökosystembasierte Düngemethoden voran. …

Newsletter abonnieren