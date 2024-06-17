Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Überleben durch radikale Zärtlichkeit

Porträt einer Meerjungfraubraut

Lia García, afro-mexikanische Künstlerin, Pädagogin und Aktivistin für die Rechte von trans Personen und anderen disidencias, setzt der systematischen transfeindlichen Gewalt der Gesellschaft radikale Zärtlichkeit entgegen. Sie fordert mit bewegenden Performances Normen und gesellschaftliche Erwartungen heraus und ermöglicht unerwartete Begegnungen.

Von Johanna Fuchs

