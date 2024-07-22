Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Deutschland | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Überraschender Schritt nach vorn

Chilenische Regierung kündigt Teilenteignung der Colonia Dignidad für Gedenkstätte an

Es ist ein unerwarteter Durchbruch in Sachen Gedenkstätte in der ehemaligen deutschen Sektensiedlung: Teile der Ex Colonia Dignidad sollen enteignet werden, um dort einen Gedenkort zu errichten. Die deutsche Regierung unterstützt das Vorhaben. Nun geht es um die konkrete Umsetzung.

Von Ute Löhning

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Chile | Colonia Dignidad | Nummer 514 - April 2017

ES TUT SICH WAS

Entschädigungen an Opfer der Colonia Dignidad beschlossen

Die erste Kammer des chilenischen Obersten Gerichtshofs beschloss am 14. März einstimmig, dass Nachfolgeorganisationen der Colonia umgerechnet 1,5 Millionen Euro Entschädigungszahlungen an Chilen*innen zahlen müssen, die Anfang der neunziger Jahre in der Deutschensiedlung sexuell missbraucht wurden.
Chile | Colonia Dignidad | Nummer 504 - Juni 2016

UNGEWÖHNLICHES NACH 50 JAHREN

Ein Kommentar zur Rede von BundesAußenminister Steinmeier zur Rolle des Auswärtigen Amtes in der Causa „Colonia Dignidad“

Chile | Nummer 513 - März 2017 | Politik | Umwelt & Klima | Wirtschaft

MONOKULTUR ALS BRANDBESCHLEUNIGER

Katastrophale Waldbrände Haben ganze Regionen in Chile verwüstet

Die schlimmsten Waldbrände in der Geschichte Chiles haben riesige Flächen und ganze Ort­schaften vernichtet. Medien, Politik und Justiz suchen die Schuld  vor allem bei den  mutmaß­lichen Brandstifter*innen. Die Hauptursache für die schnelle Ausbreitung der Brände wird dabei kaum thematisiert: Die jahrzehntelange monokulturelle Forstwirtschaft – ein Erbe der Diktatur.

Newsletter abonnieren