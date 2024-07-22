Überraschender Schritt nach vorn

Chilenische Regierung kündigt Teilenteignung der Colonia Dignidad für Gedenkstätte an

Es ist ein unerwarteter Durchbruch in Sachen Gedenkstätte in der ehemaligen deutschen Sektensiedlung: Teile der Ex Colonia Dignidad sollen enteignet werden, um dort einen Gedenkort zu errichten. Die deutsche Regierung unterstützt das Vorhaben. Nun geht es um die konkrete Umsetzung.