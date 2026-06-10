Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 624 - Juni 2026 | Schnittstellen

(Un)natürliche Norm

Jenseits der binären Ordnung existiert eine Vielzahl an Formen, Körperlichkeit, Geschlecht und Sexualität zu leben

Die strikte Aufteilung in zwei Geschlechter orientiert sich an körperlichen Merkmalen wie den Geschlechtsorganen oder Hormonen. Sie wird zu neutraler Biologie erklärt. Jenseits dieser Zweiteilung bleiben Gesellschaft, Kultur und historischer Kontext oft außen vor. Doch Geschlecht wird sozial konstruiert und ist gesellschaftlich geprägt. Die Ausbreitung der europäischen Kolonialmächte führte zur Verringerung von kulturellen Alternativen zur zweigeteilten, dichotomen Geschlechtsordnung und war Katalysator für das heute so normale und hegemoniale binäre Geschlechtersystem, wie dieser Essay argumentiert.

Von Mauricio Nickel & Alba-Laura Klemenz
Wir waren schon immer da! (Collage: Alba-Laura Klemenz) Liberale – besonders im Globalen Norden

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Newsletter abonnieren