(Un)natürliche Norm

Jenseits der binären Ordnung existiert eine Vielzahl an Formen, Körperlichkeit, Geschlecht und Sexualität zu leben

Die strikte Aufteilung in zwei Geschlechter orientiert sich an körperlichen Merkmalen wie den Geschlechtsorganen oder Hormonen. Sie wird zu neutraler Biologie erklärt. Jenseits dieser Zweiteilung bleiben Gesellschaft, Kultur und historischer Kontext oft außen vor. Doch Geschlecht wird sozial konstruiert und ist gesellschaftlich geprägt. Die Ausbreitung der europäischen Kolonialmächte führte zur Verringerung von kulturellen Alternativen zur zweigeteilten, dichotomen Geschlechtsordnung und war Katalysator für das heute so normale und hegemoniale binäre Geschlechtersystem, wie dieser Essay argumentiert.