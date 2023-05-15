Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 587 - Mai 2023 | Peru | Rassismus / Antirassismus

„Unsere Linke in Lateinamerika ist rassistisch”

Interview mit Guido Leonardo Croxatto, Rechtsanwalt von Pedro Castillo

Am 7. Dezember 2022 wurde der peruanische Präsident Pedro Castillo verhaftet – wenige Stunden, nachdem er die Auflösung des Kongresses angekündigt hatte. Die Rede wurde ihm zufolge von seinen Wähler*innen im Süden geschrieben. Es folgten Proteste mit Dutzenden von Toten. Die Protestierenden forderten den Rücktritt der nachfolgenden Präsidentin Dina Boluarte und eine verfassunggebende Versammlung. Guido Leonardo Croxatto vertritt als Castillos Hauptverteidiger die Auffassung, dass Castillo keinen Staatsstreich begangen, sondern einen dekolonialen Akt vollzogen hat.

Interview: Antonella Navarro

