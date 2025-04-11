Unterwerfung war keine Option

In Panama gibt es sechs Autonomiegebiete verschiedener Indigener Gemeinschaften, die mit circa 18.000 Quadratkilometern knapp ein Viertel der Landesfläche ausmachen. Panama gilt heute als ein Land, in dem die Regierung ein vergleichsweise hohes Maß an Indigener Selbstverwaltung akzeptiert, aber das war nicht immer so. Das älteste Autonomiegebiet und spätere Modell für die anderen, Guna Yala, ist knapp so groß wie das Saarland. Seine Bewohner*innen haben es vor 100 Jahren im Kampf gegen staatliche Unterdrückung errungen. Wie es dazu kam, lassen die Guna alljährlich im Februar anschaulich wiederaufleben − mit einer Mischung aus kollektiver Performance, politischer Kundgebung und Dorffest. Ein LN-Redakteur hatte dieses Jahr Gelegenheit dabei zu sein.