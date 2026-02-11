US-ANGRIFF AUF VENEZUELA

In den frühen Morgenstunden des 3. Januar griffen die USA Venezuela an und entführten Präsident Nicolás Maduro sowie seine Ehefrau Cilia Flores. Noch am selben Tag wurde er vor ein Gericht in New York gebracht. Vizepräsidentin Delcy Rodríguez übernahm die Präsidentschaft und führt seitdem Gespräche mit der US-Regierung. Seit dem Angriff hat die von Rodríguez geführte Regierung eine Kehrtwende vollzogen. Sie hat damit begonnen, einige politische Gefangene freizulassen, darunter Rafael Tudares, den Schwiegersohn des Präsidentschaftskandidaten von 2024, Edmundo González. Ebenso den ehemaligen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Enrique Márquez. Nach Redaktionsschluss wurde zudem ein neues Erdölgesetz verabschiedet, eine Generalamnestie und die Schließung der Haftanstalt El Helicoide in Caracas vorgeschlagen.

LN veröffentlicht eine Beitragsreihe zur aktuellen Situation: Ein Interview mit dem Politologen Omar Vázquez Heredia, einen Kommentar der Aktivistin Cacica Honta und eine Analyse über die Auswirkungen des Angriffs auf Nicaragua.