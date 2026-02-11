Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026 | Venezuela

US-ANGRIFF AUF VENEZUELA

Drei Beiträge mit Analysen zu den Ereignissen vor Ort

In den frühen Morgenstunden des 3. Januar griffen die USA Venezuela an und entführten Präsident Nicolás Maduro sowie seine Ehefrau Cilia Flores. Noch am selben Tag wurde er vor ein Gericht in New York gebracht. Vizepräsidentin Delcy Rodríguez übernahm die Präsidentschaft und führt seitdem Gespräche mit der US-Regierung. Seit dem Angriff hat die von Rodríguez geführte Regierung eine Kehrtwende vollzogen. Sie hat damit begonnen, einige politische Gefangene freizulassen, darunter Rafael Tudares, den Schwiegersohn des Präsidentschaftskandidaten von 2024, Edmundo González. Ebenso den ehemaligen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Enrique Márquez. Nach Redaktionsschluss wurde zudem ein neues Erdölgesetz verabschiedet, eine Generalamnestie und die Schließung der Haftanstalt El Helicoide in Caracas vorgeschlagen.

LN veröffentlicht eine Beitragsreihe zur aktuellen Situation: Ein Interview mit dem Politologen Omar Vázquez Heredia, einen Kommentar der Aktivistin Cacica Honta und eine Analyse über die Auswirkungen des Angriffs auf Nicaragua.

Interview: John Mark Shorack
Foto: Cacica Honta

Jetzt Abo sichern und den ganzen Artikel lesen.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Gewalt und Staat | Militär | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025 | USA | Venezuela

Kriegsdrohungen in der Karibik

Die USA setzen gegen Venezuela auf Eskalation

Seit August erhöht die US-Regierung unter Donald Trump den Druck gegenüber Venezuela und schickt unter dem Deckmantel der Drogenbekämpfung Kriegsschiffe in die südliche Karibik. Innenpolitisch sitzt die Regierung von Nicolás Maduro trotz fragwürdiger Legitimität bislang fest im Sattel. Die regierungskritische Linke sieht sich mit verstärkter Repression konfrontiert.
Nummer 429 - März 2010 | Venezuela

Kein Land in Sicht

Trotz neuer Verfassung bleibt die Landfrage für die indigenen Yukpa ungelöst

Die neue Verfassung stärkte 1999 die Rechte der Indigenen in Venezuela deutlich. Wie schwierig die Umsetzung in der Realität ist, zeigt das Beispiel der Yukpa. Diese kämpfen im Westen Venezuelas um ihr angestammtes Territorium und agieren in einer komplizierten Gemengelage zwischen GroßgrundbesitzerInnen, Großkonzernen, Militärs und verschiedenen staatlichen Instanzen.
Nummer 453 - März 2012 | Venezuela

Die Bourgeoisie übt Sozialdemokratie

Mit den Vorwahlen in Venezuela setzt sich eine moderate Wahlkampfstrategie durch

Mit Enrique Capriles Radonski setzt sich bei der Vorwahl der Opposition in Venezuela ein vermeintlicher Mitte-Links-Kandidat durch. Mit einem betont moderaten Wahlkampf versucht dieser nun breite Teile der Bevölkerung für sich zu gewinnen. …

Newsletter abonnieren