Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 622 - April 2026 | Venezuela

Venezuela ist Baseball-Weltmeister

Ein Sieg, der Venezuela zum Feiern bringt und politisch aufgeladen ist

Venezuela triumphiert im Finale der Baseball-Weltmeisterschaft gegen die USA und feiert den größten Erfolg in der Geschichte des Teamsports des Landes. Inmitten politischer Spannungen vereint der Sieg eine Nation, die Baseball mit Leidenschaft lebt.

Von John Mark Shorack
Baseball wird politisch genutzt Amtierende Präsidentin Delcy Rodríguez im Baseballstadion von Cara

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