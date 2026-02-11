Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Bolivien | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026

Vergiftet durch Quecksilber

Indigene fordern ein Ende des illegalen Goldabbaus

Durch den Abbau von wertvollen Metallen im Bolivianischen Amazonas werden Flüsse, Böden und Bevölkerung vergiftet. Trotz Studien zu den Auswirkungen des Bergbaus auf Umwelt und Gesundheit wird die Indigene Bevölkerung nicht ausreichend durch die bolivianische Regierung geschützt. In dieser Reportage bietet LN einen Einblick in die Situation der Betroffenen.

Von Nancy Vacaflor Gonzales, La Paz - Übersetzung: Sarah Schaarschmidt
Folgen des Bergbaus: Verschmutzter Fluss in Samaipata, Bolivien (Foto: JanC.Beck vie Flickr CC BY2.0)

