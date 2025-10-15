Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Español | México | Nummer 617 - November 2025

Voces silenciadas

Periodistas desaparecidxs en Michoacán

Más de un centenar de periodistas están desaparecidxs a nivel mundial. México destaca en este panorama alarmante: más del 30 % de los casos se concentran en este país. En este escenario, el estado de Michoacán se convirtió en un epicentro del horror. La suerte de José Antonio García Apac y María Esther Aguilar Cansimbe refleja el costo que implica ejercer el periodismo en medio de la violencia y la impunidad. Ambxs desaparecieron en medio de la “guerra contra el narcotráfico”, dejando tras de sí familias marcadas por la ausencia y expedientes judiciales plagados de omisiones.

Nube Álvarez

Lee todo el artículo en la edición de noviembre.

