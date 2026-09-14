Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026

Vom Frieden weit entfernt

Zehn Jahre nach der Entwaffung blicken ehemalige FARC-Kämpfer*innen voller Sorge in die Zuckunft

Knapp zehn Jahre ist es her, dass die FARC-Guerilla und der kolumbianische Staat Frieden geschlossen haben. Noch heute leben in Pon­dores im Departamento La Guajira ehemalige Kämpfer*innen, die ihre Waffen damals gegen die Hoffnung eintauschten, wieder ins zivile Leben zurückkehren zu können. Doch vieles des im Friedensvertrag Festgehaltenen wurde nicht eingelöst. Und unter der neuen ultrarechten Regierung von Abelardo de la Espriella droht eine weitere Verschlechterung der Lage. Eine Reportage aus dem Reintegrationsprojekt.

Frederic Schnatterer, Pondores
Pondores ist Versöhnung. Henry Arrieta vor einem der Wandbilder für den Frieden. Foto: Frederic Sc

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