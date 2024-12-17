Vom Traum zur Enttäuschung

War sie einmal mit großen Hoffnungen verbunden, glaubt heute kaum jemand mehr daran, dass die bolivianische Regierungspartei MAS echten Wandel herbeiführen kann. Acht Monate vor den Wahlen in Bolivien versinkt die Partei in internen Streitigkeiten. Diese und die tiefsitzenden Probleme des Landes spielen derweil rechten Kräften in die Karten.