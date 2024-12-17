Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Bolivien | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Vom Traum zur Enttäuschung

Nach fast 18 Jahren MAS-Regierung ist von den einstigen Versprechungen wenig übriggeblieben

War sie einmal mit großen Hoffnungen verbunden, glaubt heute kaum jemand mehr daran, dass die bolivianische Regierungspartei MAS echten Wandel herbeiführen kann. Acht Monate vor den Wahlen in Bolivien versinkt die Partei in internen Streitigkeiten. Diese und die tiefsitzenden Probleme des Landes spielen derweil rechten Kräften in die Karten.

Malte Seiwerth, La Paz

