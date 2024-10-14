Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Film | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Von Kampf und Resilienz in den Tropen

Zum 72. Filmfestival San Sebastián

Das Internationale Filmfestival San Sebastián ist für latinoaffine Filmfreund*innen auch dank der eigenen Lateinamerika-Sektion Horizontes Latinos interessant. In diesem Jahr gibt LN einen Einblick in auf dem Festival gezeigte neue Filme aus Lateinamerika. Werke aus Venezuela, Brasilien oder Argentinien zeigten durch kraftvolle Erzählungen die prekäre Situation in den Ländern auf und machten auf aktuelle faschistische Politik aufmerksam. Andere Geschichten begleiteten ihre Protagonist*innen mit Empathie in ihrem Kampf um ein würdevolles Leben. Viel Solidarität erhielt die Filmindustrie Argentiniens, die unter Javier Mileis Regierung vom Aussterben bedroht ist.

Von Jone Karres Azurmendi

