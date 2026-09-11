Von Wiederstand und “Wieder-)Existenz

Queeres Leben trozt der Gewalt in Kolumbien

Im bewaffneten Konflikt in Kolumbien seit den 1960er Jahren werden meist Frauen besonders als Opfer hervorgehoben, aber auch LGBTIQ+-Personen waren im Kontext des Konflikts besonders stark betroffen. Die offizielle kolumbianische Wahrheitskommission geht von über 5.000 queeren Menschen aus, die aufgrund des Konflikts Gewalt erfahren haben. Doch die Geschichte der queeren Gemeinschaft in Kolumbien ist auch von Widerstand geprägt, während des bewaffneten Konflikts sowie während des Friedensprozesses. Dieser Bericht zeigt die Formen des Widerstands verschiedener LGBTIQ+-Organisationen in Kolumbien und wie Erinnerungsarbeit und Kunst mit Sichtbarkeit und gesellschaftlicher Transformation zusammenhängen.