Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 609 - März 2025 | Politik

Wahlen im polarisierten Land

Faktisches Unentschieden zwischen Daniel Noboa und Luisa González
nach erster Wahlrunde

Bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen in Ecuador am 9. Februar kam wie zu erwarten keiner der insgesamt 16 Kandidat*innen auf eine absolute Mehrheit. Sowohl der amtierende rechts-­ neoliberale Präsident Daniel Noboa als auch die Oppositionsführern Luisa Gonzalez erreichten rund 44 Prozent der Stimmen. Nun sind für den 13. April 2025 mehr als 12 Millionen Wahlberechtigte dazu aufgefordert in der Stichwahl zu entscheiden, wer in den kommenden vier Jahre regieren soll.

Von Jatun Risto, Quito

