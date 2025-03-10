Wahlen im polarisierten Land

Bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen in Ecuador am 9. Februar kam wie zu erwarten keiner der insgesamt 16 Kandidat*innen auf eine absolute Mehrheit. Sowohl der amtierende rechts-­ neoliberale Präsident Daniel Noboa als auch die Oppositionsführern Luisa Gonzalez erreichten rund 44 Prozent der Stimmen. Nun sind für den 13. April 2025 mehr als 12 Millionen Wahlberechtigte dazu aufgefordert in der Stichwahl zu entscheiden, wer in den kommenden vier Jahre regieren soll.