Chile | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Warten auf konkrete Schritte

Weitere Pläne für die Teilenteignung der Ex Colonia Dignidad

Anfang März reiste Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier nach Chile und traf Opfer der Ex Colonia Dignidad. Die chilenische Regierung weitet ihre Pläne für eine Teilenteignung der heutigen Villa Baviera aus, um einen Gedenk- und Dokumentationsort zu errichten. Die Leitung der heute als Firmenholding strukturierten Siedlung kündigte an, juristisch dagegen vorzugehen. Andere Bewohner*innen unterstützen die Enteignung und fordern eine gerechte Aufteilung der Vermögenswerte. LN berichten über den Stand und die Hintergründe.

Von Ute Löhning

