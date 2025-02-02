Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Was lange währt, wird trotzdem nicht gut

EU-Mercosur-Verhandlungen abgeschlossen

Über 25 Jahre lang verhandelte die Europäische Kommission gemeinsam mit den Mercosur-Staaten über ein Handelsabkommen. Im Dezember 2024 verkündeten die Präsidenten Argentiniens, Brasiliens, Paraguays und Uruguays gemeinsam mit EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen den Abschluss der Verhandlungen. Dies geschah trotz erheblichen Widerstands. Neben Regierungen von EU-Staaten wie Frankreich, den Niederlanden, Österreich und Polen wehren sich auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks hunderte zivilgesellschaftliche Organisationen gegen den Vertrag. Das Abkommen würde mit 780 Millionen Menschen die größte Freihandelszone schaffen, die die EU je initiiert hat. Ludwig Essig analysiert als Koordinator des Netzwerks Gerechter Welthandel die Bedeutung für die Umwelt und die Gesellschaften der beteiligten Staaten.

Von Ludwig Essig

