Argentinien | Nummer 599 - Mai 2024

“Weingstens etwas Wichtiges tun”

Die Suppenküche Amigues por las Calles kocht für wohnungslose Menschen in Buenos Aires

Catalina Fixman und Joaquín Puga sind Teil von Amigues por las Calles („Freund*innen für die Straßen“), einer Suppenküche in der ar-gentinischen Hauptstadt Buenos Aires. Zweimal wöchentlich kochen sie für Menschen, die auf der Straße leben. Im LN-Interview erzählen die beiden von ihren Erfahrungen der vergangenen Monate und dem Kampf gegen die unmittelbaren Folgen der Regierung von Präsident Javier Milei. Das Gespräch ist Teil der LN-Interviewreihe zum Widerstand gegen die aktuelle argentinische Regierung.

Interview: Susanne Brust

