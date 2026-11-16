Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 630 - Dezember 2026

Weiter auf Isolationskurs

Nicaragua verlässt das PARLACEN

Der aktuelle Austritt Nicaraguas aus dem Zentralamerikanischen Parlament (PARLACEN) reiht sich in vorangegangene, ähnliche Entscheidungen der autoritären Ko-Präsident*innen und Eheleute Daniel Ortega und Rosario Murillo ein. Damit sind es nun sieben internationale Organisationen, die die Regierung verlassen hat: die Ernährungs- und Landwirtschaftsorganisation (FAO), die Internationale Arbeitsorganisation (IAO), die Internationale Organisation für Migration (IOM), die UNESCO, das UNHCR und die Organisation Amerikanischer Staaten (OAS). Bis auf Letztere und das PARLACEN handelt es sich bei allen um UN-Agenturen, die jahrzehntelang unterschiedliche Projekte in Nicaragua förderten. Die Beziehungen zum IWF, zur Weltbank und zur Zentralamerikanischen Integrationsbank (BCIE) bleiben hingegen stabil und freundlich. Ein Bericht über die Hintergründe einer selektiven Isolation.

Von Jorge Navarro
Der Bruch mit dem PARLACEN scheint das Ergebnis einer politischen Kosten-Nutzen-Abwägung zu sein. D

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Nicaragua | Nummer 531/532 - September/Oktober 2018

DAS MÄDCHEN AUS PERNAMBUCO

Sergio Ramírez Mercado über eine in Nicaragua von Paramilitärs erschossene Medizinstudentin
Gender | Nicaragua | Nummer 536 - Februar 2019 | Theater

UNSERE HAUPTBEDROHUNG IST DIE SEXUELLE GEWALT

Interview mit Mariby Romero des feministischen Theaterkollektivs Las Amapolas

Mariby Romero ist seit ihrem 14. Lebensjahr in verschiedenen Gruppen zur Verteidigung der Frauenrechte und gegen sexuelle Gewalt aktiv.
Comic | Nicaragua | Nummer 577/578 - Juli/August 2022 | Presse

KARIKATUR IST KRITIK

Interview mit dem nicaraguanischen Karikaturisten Pedro X. Molina

Die Voraussetzung für das künstlerische Schaffen eines Karikaturisten ist das Vorhandensein einer freien Presse. Ab Dezember 2018 fielen die unabhängigen Medien in Nicaragua den staatlichen Säuberungsaktionen zum Opfer, Journalist*innen landeten im Gefängnis oder gingen ins Exil. …

Newsletter abonnieren