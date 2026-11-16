Wende von unten

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Der stark erkämpfte Sieg von Lula bremst die Rechtswelle in Lateinamerika aus

Noch nie hatte seit dem Ende der Militärdiktatur in Brasilien ein Kandidat nach einem Rückstand im ersten Wahlgang die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Lula ist es gelungen. Beim ersten Wahlgang am 4. Oktober kam Senator Flávio Bolsonaro von der Liberalen Partei PL, Sohn des Ex-Präsidenten Jair Bolsonaro, auf 47 Prozent der gültigen Stimmen. Lula, angetreten für die Arbeiterpartei PT, kam dagegen auf 45 Prozent. Dies entspricht einem Rückstand von rund 2,2 Millionen Stimmen. Am selben Tag gewann die PL 121 Sitze in der Abgeordnetenkammer, so viele wie keine Partei seit 1986. Drei Wochen später, am 25. Oktober, holte Lula in der Stichwahl 64,3 Millionen Stimmen (51,79 Prozent), Flávio 59,8 Millionen (48,21 Prozent). Das Ergebnis bremst eine Rechtswelle in Lateinamerika aus, die von Bolivien und Chile bis Argentinien und Peru reicht. Dies entspricht keinem Wunder, sondern ist vielmehr das Ergebnis einer Massenbewegung – auf der Straße, am Smartphone und an den Wahlurnen, wie diese Analyse zeigt.