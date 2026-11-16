Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 630 - Dezember 2026

Wende von unten

Der stark erkämpfte Sieg von Lula bremst die Rechtswelle in Lateinamerika aus

Noch nie hatte seit dem Ende der Militärdiktatur in Brasilien ein Kandidat nach einem Rückstand im ersten Wahlgang die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Lula ist es gelungen. Beim ersten Wahlgang am 4. Oktober kam Senator Flávio Bolsonaro von der Liberalen Partei PL, Sohn des Ex-Präsidenten Jair Bolsonaro, auf 47 Prozent der gültigen Stimmen. Lula, angetreten für die Arbeiterpartei PT, kam dagegen auf 45 Prozent. Dies entspricht einem Rückstand von rund 2,2 Millionen Stimmen. Am selben Tag gewann die PL 121 Sitze in der Abgeordnetenkammer, so viele wie keine Partei seit 1986. Drei Wochen später, am 25. Oktober, holte Lula in der Stichwahl 64,3 Millionen Stimmen (51,79 Prozent), Flávio 59,8 Millionen (48,21 Prozent). Das Ergebnis bremst eine Rechtswelle in Lateinamerika aus, die von Bolivien und Chile bis Argentinien und Peru reicht. Dies entspricht keinem Wunder, sondern ist vielmehr das Ergebnis einer Massenbewegung – auf der Straße, am Smartphone und an den Wahlurnen, wie diese Analyse zeigt.

Camila de Abreu & Vinícius Mendes
Lula berührt die Herzen der Menschen. Eine ausgestreckte Hand, die Hoffnung schenkt. Foto:Lula Ofic

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Brasilien | Nummer 396 - Juni 2007

Auf zum Gipfel der Unbequemen

Der fünfte Nationale Kongress der MST
Unter dem Motto „Agrarreform: Für soziale Gerechtigkeit und Souveränität des Volkes“ veranstaltet die brasilianische Landlosenbewegung MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra) vom 11. bis 15. Juni ein Treffen in der Hauptstadt Brasília.
Brasilien | Dossier 20 - Sein oder Schein? | Wahlen

DAS PHÄNOMEN LULA

Brasiliens Ex-Präsident prägte die „rosa Dekade“ und steht nun vor einer Rückkehr

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, brasilianischer Präsident von Anfang 2003 bis Ende 2010 und Galionsfigur der Arbeiterpartei PT, prägte die „rosa Dekade“ linker Regierungen in Lateinamerika entscheidend mit. Sein politischer Werdegang ist in vielerlei Hinsicht charakteristisch für die linken Regierungen während des ersten Jahrzehnts dieses Jahrtausends. …
Brasilien | Nummer 583 - Januar 2023 | Politik

SCHLUCHZEN, BETEN, AUTOBAHN BLOCKIEREN

Bolsonaros Anhängerschaft hat Schwierigkeiten mit der Realität

Seit seiner Wahlniederlage ist der brasilianische Präsident Jair Bolsonaro fast vollständig aus der Öffentlichkeit verschwunden – keine Reden, keine Termine. Seine Anhängerschaft fühlt sich allein gelassen und hat dafür nur eine Erklärung: Er wurde bereits ersetzt. Noch einen Monat nach der Wahl kampieren Bolsonarist*innen vor Kasernen und fordern ein Eingreifen der Militärs. …

Newsletter abonnieren