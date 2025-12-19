Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Politik

Wenn alte Forderungen junges Blut brauchen

Wie die mexikanische Rechte wieder in die Öffentlichkeit rückt

Mit ihrer Veranstaltung zur Neugründung versucht die Partei der Nationalen Aktion (PAN) in der Parteienlandschaft Mexikos wieder Fuß zu fassen und potenzielle Wähler*innen zu mobili­sieren. Dabei hat sie es auch auf die unzufriedenen, von der Politik enttäuschten Jugend­lichen abgesehen. Über die Strategien zur eigenen Wiederbelebung und den Versuch der Rechten, hierfür die Jugendbewegung zu instru­mentalisieren, berichten die LN in diesem Artikel.

Luisa Rojas Monroy. Übersetzung: Janis Heinz

