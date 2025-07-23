Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Wenn die Toilette zum Argument wird

Politik, die Diversitäten schützt, fehlt: So wird Transphobie in Peru institutionalisiert

Während die trans* community weiterhin finanziell und auf dem Arbeitsmarkt Ungleichheiten ausgesetzt und ihr kein Zugang zu Gesundheitsversorgung gegeben ist, verschärft sich die institutionelle Diskriminierung in einem neuen Gesetz. Es versucht, die Kriminalisierung von trans* Personen als Schutz von anderen vulnerablen Gruppen zu verschleiern. LN berichtete über die Hintergründe und Debatten. 

Von Rebeca Costa & Jimena Nieto, Lima (Übersetzung: Theresa Utzig)

