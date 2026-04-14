WER IST HIER DER NARCO-TERRORIST?

Die bürgerliche Moral sagt uns, dass Terrorist*innen böse sind und Drogen ebenso. Doch wer bestimmt, wer Terrorist*in und was Droge ist? Der Staat. Und diese Definitionsmacht ist politisch. Seit Nixon führen die USA offiziell ihren War on Drugs (1971) und seit Bush den War on Terror (2001). Beide „Kriege“ führen sie bis heute und unter Trump verdichten sie sich im Begriff des Narcoterrorismus. Ein Beispiel sind die Abschiebungen ins salvadorianische CECOT (Centro de Confina miento del Terrorismo). Die Bilder damals – Guantánamo – und heute verstören in ihrer Ähnlichkeit. Allzu sehr gleicht sich die abgestumpfte Inszenierung der Entmensch lichung. Der Vorwurf des Terrors scheint alles zu rechtfertigen. Dabei steht Trumps Kriminal isierung von Migrant*innen in einer langen Tradition. Imperialismus, Kolonialismus und moderne Drogenpolitiken teilen eine tief verschränkte Geschichte. Ein Meinungsartikel über die Kolonialität des sogenannten Kriegs gegen die Drogen.