Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 622 - April 2026 | USA

WER IST HIER DER NARCO-TERRORIST?

Die Doppelmoral und Kolonialität des Kriegs degen die Drogen

Die bürgerliche Moral sagt uns, dass Terrorist*innen böse sind und Drogen ebenso. Doch wer bestimmt, wer Terrorist*in und was Droge ist? Der Staat. Und diese Definitionsmacht ist politisch. Seit Nixon führen die USA offiziell ihren War on Drugs (1971) und seit Bush den War on Terror (2001). Beide „Kriege“ führen sie bis heute und unter Trump verdichten sie sich im Begriff des Narcoterrorismus. Ein Beispiel sind die Abschiebungen ins salvadorianische CECOT (Centro de Confina miento del Terrorismo). Die Bilder damals – Guantánamo – und heute verstören in ihrer Ähnlichkeit. Allzu sehr gleicht sich die abgestumpfte Inszenierung der Entmensch lichung. Der Vorwurf des Terrors scheint alles zu rechtfertigen. Dabei steht Trumps Kriminal isierung von Migrant*innen in einer langen Tradition. Imperialismus, Kolonialismus und moderne Drogenpolitiken teilen eine tief verschränkte Geschichte. Ein Meinungsartikel über die Kolonialität des sogenannten Kriegs gegen die Drogen.

Von Mauricio Nickel
Im 19. Jahrhundert baute die East India Company ein Monopol für die Opiumproduktion auf, das bisnac

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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Historischer Wahlerfolg stärkt die kolumbianische Linke bei den anstehenden Präsidentschaftswahlen

Aus den kolumbianischen Parlamentswahlen im März geht das linke Bündnis Pacto Histórico als stärkste Kraft hervor. Dadurch wird die Präsidentschaftskandidatur des linken Iván Cepeda gestärkt, der Ende Mai im ersten Wahlgang gegen zwei extrem rechte Kandidat*innen antritt. Eine Einordnung der vergangenen und kommenden Wahlen.
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Mexiko | Nummer 533 - November 2018 | USA

HANDELSABKOMMEN NEU AUFGELEGT

Die USA setzen Mexiko unter Druck, um nationale Interessen durchzusetzen

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