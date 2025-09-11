Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

ABYA YALA | Deutschland | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

„Wertschätzen, was Leben in sich trägt“

Interview mit dem Bildungskollektiv Fairbindung über ihr Projekt des solidarischen Kaffeehandels

Menschen in Deutschland trinken im Schnitt 164 Liter Kaffee im Jahr. Doch es fehlt ihnen der emotionale Bezug zu dem Getränk und der Pflanze, und das Bewusstsein für Produktionsbedingungen und -auswirkungen, finden Melina Castillo und Luis Carrera vom Bildungskollektiv Fairbindung. Die LN sprachen mit ihnen über ihre Arbeit zu Kolonialismus, Klimagerechtigkeit und solidarischem Handel, und darüber, warum sie mit dem gängigen Konzept der Solidarität nicht einverstanden sind.

Interview Von Sarah Schaarschmidt und Johanna Fuchs

