Wessen Feminismus?

Was uns Dolores Cacuango und Tránsito Amaguaña über Indigene Kämpfe in Ecuador, Feminismen und Intersektionalität beibringen

Indigene Kämpfe leisten seit Jahrhunderten Widerstand gegen ein koloniales und patriarchales System und sind damit gelebte intersektionale politische Praxis. Die Biografien der Indigenen Aktivistinnen Dolores Cacuango und Tránsito Amaguaña zeigen, warum eurozentrische Feminismen an Grenzen stoßen und sie Pluralität und Kontextgebundenheit anerkennen müssten, um wahrhaft solidarisch zu sein. Unsere weiße deutsche Autorin hat längere Zeit in Ecuador gelebt. Sie möchte nicht für Indigene Frauen sprechen, stattdessen versucht sie anhand der Biografien von Dolores Cacuango und Tránsito Amaguaña zu fragen, was Feminismus bedeutet, wenn koloniale, rassistische und klassistische Machtverhältnisse mitgedacht werden. Grundlage dieses Texts sind ihre Gespräche und Interviews mit Ecuadorianer*innen und Aktivist*innen.