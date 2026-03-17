Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 621 - März 2026

Wessen Feminismus?

Was uns Dolores Cacuango und Tránsito Amaguaña über Indigene Kämpfe in Ecuador, Feminismen und Intersektionalität beibringen

Indigene Kämpfe leisten seit Jahrhunderten Widerstand gegen ein koloniales und patriarchales System und sind damit gelebte intersektionale politische Praxis. Die Biografien der Indigenen Aktivistinnen Dolores Cacuango und Tránsito Amaguaña zeigen, warum eurozentrische Feminismen an Grenzen stoßen und sie Pluralität und Kontextgebundenheit anerkennen müssten, um wahrhaft solidarisch zu sein. Unsere weiße deutsche Autorin hat längere Zeit in Ecuador gelebt. Sie möchte nicht für Indigene Frauen sprechen, stattdessen versucht sie anhand der Biografien von Dolores Cacuango und Tránsito Amaguaña zu fragen, was Feminismus bedeutet, wenn koloniale, rassistische und klassistische Machtverhältnisse mitgedacht werden. Grundlage dieses Texts sind ihre Gespräche und Interviews mit Ecuadorianer*innen und Aktivist*innen.

Von Amelie Philipsenburg
Druck von Frauen machen Druck In den vergangenen Jahrzehnten haben feministische Bewegungen tiefg

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

€10 für 3 Monate

danach ab €29,50 im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 467 - Mai 2013

„Europa begeht die gleichen Fehler wie einst Lateinamerika“

Interview mit dem ecuadorianischen Präsidenten Rafael Correa

Während sich Europa in einer tiefen Krise befindet, geht es Lateinamerika heute vergleichsweise gut. Schuldenkrise und neoliberale Umstrukturierung liegen dort bereits Jahrzehnte zurück. Die LN sprachen mit Rafael Correa über die Krise in Europa, die regionale Integration in Lateinamerika und die linken Transformationsprozesse.
Ecuador | Nummer 512 - Februar 2017 | Politik

ZUKUNFT OHNE IDEEN

Nach drei Amtszeiten tritt Rafael Correa nicht mehr als Präsidentschaftskandidat an. Die Nachfolger*innen suchen noch ihr Profil

Mit Correas Abschied endet in Ecuador auch eine Ära. Mit ihm wurde der Andenstaat teil einer linken Reformwelle in Lateinamerika. Neben sozialen Errungenschaften bleibt aber auch der Streit um ein extraktivistisches Wirtschaftsmodell. Welche Rolle die einst ambitionierte Suche nach Alternativen zum Neoliberalismus in Zukunft noch spielen wird, ist unsicher. …
Ecuador | Nummer 515 – Mai 2017 | Wirtschaft

“WIR HOFFEN, MIT DEM STAAT IN EINEN DIALOG ZU KOMMEN”

Interview mit Mónica Vera Puebla von FIAN Ecuador und Carlos Carpio Cedeño von der Bauerngemeinde ASOMAC

Am 24. Mai tritt Lenín Moreno sein Amt als Präsident Ecuadors an. Im selben Monat wird die Lage der Menschenrechte in Ecuador vor dem UN-Menschenrechtsrat in Genf turnusmäßig überprüft. Die LN sprachen mit Mónica Vera Puebla von FIAN Ecuador und Carlos Carpio Cedeño von der Bauerngemeinde ASOMAC über Ecuadors neuen Präsidenten und alte Probleme mit den Menschenrechten.

Newsletter abonnieren