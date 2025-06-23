Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

Widerstand gegen Mülltrennung

In Guatemala wehren sich die Ärmsten gegen moderne Abfallwirtschaft

In vielen Ländern Europas ist Mülltrennung in Privathaushalten seit Langem eine Selbstverständlichkeit. Doch in anderen Teilen der Welt wird das Thema nach wie vor kontrovers diskutiert. Dabei geht es oft um wirtschaftliche Interessen armer Bevölkerungsgruppen. Eine Reportage aus Guatemala für LN.

Andreas Boueke, Guatemala-Stadt

Hola!

