Wi(e)der die Knebelei von oben

Für politisch aktive, lateinamerikanische Migrant*innen in Berlin hat sich seit der Gewalteskalation in Gaza nach dem 7. Oktober 2023 viel verändert. Obwohl Lateinamerikaner*innen nicht zu der am meisten betroffenen Bevölkerungsgruppe gehören, berichten palästina-solidarische Mitglieder der Community in verschiedenen Feldern wie Aktivismus, Akademie und Journalismus von wachsender staatlicher Repression. Damit zusammenhängend nehmen Ängste, aber auch die konkrete materielle Bedrohung von Aufenthaltsstatus und Lebensgrundlage zu, wie LN in dieser Reportage nachzeichnet.