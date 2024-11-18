Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

„Wir müssen den Kampf vereinen“

Gewerkschaftliche Organisation im Bananensektor

Der Bananensektor ist einer der Bereiche der Lebensmittelproduktion, in dem Arbeitende am stärksten ausgebeutet werden. Schlechte Arbeits-, Sozial- und Gesundheitsbedingungen prägen den Alltag vieler Arbeitenden. LN sprach mit Jorge Acosta, dem Gründer der Gewerkschaft Asociación Sindical de Trabajadores Agrícolas y Campesinos (ASTAC) über die aktuelle Lage von Gewerkschaften und ihren Herausforderungen.

Interview: Anna-Lena Hartung & Carla Venneri (Übersetzung: Sarah Schaarschmidt)

