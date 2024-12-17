Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Musik | Nummer 607 - Januar 2025

„Wir sind die Handwerker des Rock“

Interview mit der kolumbianischen Rock-Band Aterciopelados

Andrea Echeverri und Héctor Buitrago stehen seit über 30 Jahren auf der Bühne und singen als Aterciopelados („Die Samtigen“) von einer besseren Welt. Kürzlich sind sie in Berlin aufgetreten und brachten ihrem größtenteils lateinamerikanischen Publikum ein Stück Heimat mit. Die LN hat die beiden getroffen und mit ihnen über ihre Texte, Inspirationen, Feminismus und darüber, was für sie Erfolg bedeutet, gesprochen.

Annabelle Köchling

Jetzt Abo abschließen und weiterlesen!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Musik | Nummer 543/544 - September/Oktober 2019

„IM FUNK GIBT ES EINIGE MARIA MAGDALENAS“

Der brasilianische Musikstil Funk ist Ausdruck politischer Kämpfe

Anitta ist die derzeitige Popqueen in Brasilien. Ihre Anfänge liegen aber im Funk Carioca und in den Favelas in Rio de Janeiro. Ihr Erfolg wächst aus einer Szene, deren Frauen seit Jahren kämpfen: gegen das Patriarchat, gegen Stereotype, gegen die Sexualisierung ihrer Körper und für die Anerkennung ihrer Kunst.
Kolumbien | Nummer 417 - März 2009

Signale ohne Wert

Die Freilassung von sechs Geiseln durch die FARC gilt als letzter Akt politischer Zugeständnisse der RebellInnen

Das Scheitern war nahe, doch am Ende erlangten sechs Geiseln der kolumbianischen FARC-Guerilla Anfang Februar die Freiheit wieder – ohne Gegenleistung der Regierung. Doch zukünftige Freilassungen sind laut FARC an einen Gefangenenaustausch geknüpft, wovon die Regierung momentan jedoch nichts wissen will. …
Gewalt und Staat | Kolumbien | Nummer 540 - Juni 2019

LEBEN MIT DEM TODESURTEIL

Seit 2002 gilt Marta López als „militärisches Ziel“. Die Menschenrechtlerin erzählt ihre Geschichte

Im Jahr 2019 sind in Kolumbien bereits über 50 soziale Aktivist*innen und Führungspersonen gezielt ermordet worden. Indigene, bäuerliche und soziale Aktivist*innen und vor allem Mitglieder der Nachbarschaftsräte (Juntas de Accion Comunal) sind Opfer dieser Mordwelle. Dazu kommt eine ebenfalls steigende Anzahl von Drohungen und Mordversuchen. …

Newsletter abonnieren