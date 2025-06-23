Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

„Wir verteidigen die Verfassung“

Interview mit Leonidas Iza, Präsidentschaftskandidat der vergangenen Wahlen und Präsident der CONAIE

Leonidas Iza erreichte bei den Vorwahlen im Februar das dritthöchste Ergebnis als Kandidat der Indigenen Partei Pachakutik. Im Interview mit LN analysiert er die Präsident­schafts­wahlen und das politische Panorama nach dem Wahlsieg des neoliberalen Projekts von Daniel Noboa – von der Gefahr einer neuen Verfassung bis zur globalen Bedeutung kollektiver Kämpfe.

Interview: Josefina Lehnen und Paúl Bedón

Hola!

