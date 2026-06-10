„Wir waren schon unter dem Somocismo präsent“

Die Vergangenheit der queeren Zentralamerikaner*innen wird doppelt unsichtbar gemacht. Zum einen, weil ihr Leben historisch meist verborgen wurde, zum anderen aber auch, weil die zentralamerikanische Region in der Geschichte des Kontinents selten im Vordergrund steht. In seiner Arbeit lässt der Künstler und Kulturwissenschaftler David Rocha Cortez die LGBTIQ*-Geschichte in Managua und anderen Städten seiner Heimatregion wiederaufleben.