Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Honduras | Nummer 629 - November 2026

„Wir wollen keine Märtyrer sein“

Gespräch mit der honduranischen Journalistin Emy Padilla

Die Mitbegründerin des Online-Mediums Criterio, Emy Padilla, berichtet im Gespräch mit LN über investigativen Journalismus in Honduras und wie unabhängige Berichterstattung durch den Aufstieg der globalen Rechten weiter unter Druck gerät.

Von Interview: Steffi Wassermann
Pressefreiheit unter Druck: Unabhängige Medien geraten leicht ins Visier. Foto: Criterio Seit wa

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