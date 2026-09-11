Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Politik

Wo Frieden Wurzeln schlägt

In der Cauca-Region stärk Kulturarbeit Jugendliche gegen die Rekrutierung durch bewaffnete Gruppen

Zehn Jahre nach dem Friedensabkommen mit den Revolutionären Streitkräften Kolumbiens (FARC-EP) werden in Kolumbien weiterhin Kinder und Jugendliche von bewaffneten Gruppen rekrutiert. Im Cauca wirken dem Indigene Gemeinschaften mit Musik, Kunst, politischer Bildung und eigenen kulturellen Praktiken entgegen. Diese Reportage zeigt, wie Kulturarbeit Zugehörigkeit und die Verbindung zum Territorium stärken kann und warum Friedensarbeit für viele Gemeinschaften weit über Verhandlungen und Abkommen hinausgeht.

Daniela Correa
Eigene Bildung stricken. Kunst schafft und stärk Gemeinschaften der Friedens. Foto: CRIC „Wir

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Kolumbien | Nummer 511 – Januar 2017

ENDE DER GEWALT?

Trotz des fortschreitenden Friedensprozesses zeichnet sich eine Verschlechterung der Sicherheitslage ab

Gewalt und Staat | Kolumbien | Nummer 515 – Mai 2017 | Politik

FRAGWÜRDIGE ÜBERGANGSJUSTIZ

Nach dem Gesetzeserlass kommen Zweifel an den Zuständigkeiten des Sondergerichts im Friedensprozess auf

Der kolumbianische Kongress hat die Schaffung einer Sonderjustiz für den Frieden gebilligt. Diese soll die Verbrechen des bewaffneten Konflikts der vergangenen 54 Jahre beurteilen und bestrafen. Seit Mitte April werden der Gesetzesentwurf und dessen Vereinbarkeit mit der kolumbianischen Verfassung vom Obersten Gericht Kolumbiens geprüft. …
Kolumbien | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Politik

„Nicht nur ein paar schwarze Schafe”

Jaqueline Castillo von MAFAPO spricht im Interview über die Entwicklung der Sondergerichtsbarkeit für den Frieden

Die Organisation Mütter der Falsos Positivos kämpft seit Jahrzehnten für Gerechtigkeit für ihre Angehörigen. Zwischen 2002 und 2008 ermordete das kolumbianische Militär mindestens 6.402 Zivilist*innen und stellte sie als im Kampf gefallene Guerilleros dar. …

Newsletter abonnieren