Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

„Wozu solidarische Ökonomie?“

Interview mit dem brasilianischen Soziologen André Ricardo de Souza

Die solidarische Ökonomie ist eine Wirtschaftsform, die sich durch den Aufbau eines demokratischen Sozialismus als Alternative zum Kapitalismus versteht. Der brasilianische Ökonom Paul Singer war einer ihrer wichtigsten Vordenker*innen (siehe LN 612). Zwischen dem 14. und 17. August dieses Jahres wird in Brasília die 4. Nationale Konferenz für solidarische und populäre Ökonomie (4ª CONAES) stattfinden. Die Konferenz ist das Ergebnis eines landesweiten Mobilisierungsprozesses mit rund 15.000 Teilnehmenden aus mehr als 1.500 Gemeinden. LN sprach mit dem Soziologen André Ricardo de Souza über die Grundlagen dieser wirtschaftlichen Alternative zum Kapitalis­mus und Beispiele für aktuelle Entwicklungen.

Interview: Karina Tarasiuk

