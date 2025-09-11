Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

WÜRDIGER WOHNRAUM

Bewohner*innen von Mexiko-Stadt wehren sich gegen Gentrifizierung

Die Proteste gegen die Gentrifizierung in Mexiko-Stadt markieren das jüngste Kapitel eines wachsenden Kampfes um würdigen Wohnraum in Mexiko. Im Juli war die Hauptstadt Schauplatz verschiedener Demonstrationen, die den Anstieg der Mietpreise und die Deregulierung des Wohnungsmarktes anprangerten. Die Hintergründe legen die LN in diesem Artikel dar. 

Von Jasón Bustos

Um den kompletten Artikel zu lesen, abonniere jetzt LN!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Mexiko | Nummer 514 - April 2017

MEXIKOS VERDRÄNGTER VÖLKERMORD

Paco Ignacio Taibo II auf den Spuren indigenen Widerstands

Mexiko | Migration | Nummer 521 - November 2017 | Politik | USA

TRUMP MAUERT

Bis Ende Oktober sollen die Prototypen für eine Mauer an der Grenze zwischen den USA und Mexiko stehen

Die Mauer wird gebaut. So lautet das Signal, das der US-Präsident aussenden will. Das vielleicht umstrittenste Wahlversprechen Donald Trumps hat derzeit Aufwind. So wird seit Ende September der Bau von acht Prototypen für eine Mauer betrieben. …
Berlinale | Mexiko

Widerstandsfähige Kindheit unter dem Schutz des Teufels

El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) beobachtet eine dysfunktionale mexikanische Familie in den 90er Jahren

Newsletter abonnieren