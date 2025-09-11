WÜRDIGER WOHNRAUM

Die Proteste gegen die Gentrifizierung in Mexiko-Stadt markieren das jüngste Kapitel eines wachsenden Kampfes um würdigen Wohnraum in Mexiko. Im Juli war die Hauptstadt Schauplatz verschiedener Demonstrationen, die den Anstieg der Mietpreise und die Deregulierung des Wohnungsmarktes anprangerten. Die Hintergründe legen die LN in diesem Artikel dar.