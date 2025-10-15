Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

México | Nummer 617 - November 2025

Zum Schweigen gebrachte Stimmen

Weltweit gelten rund einhundert Journa­list*innen als verschwunden. Mexiko sticht in diesem alarmierenden Panorama hervor: Mehr als 30 Prozent der Fälle entfallen auf das Land, welches unter anderem deshalb als gefährlichster Ort der Welt für die Presse gilt. Insbesondere Michoacán ist eines der Epizentren des Schreckens. In dem Bundesstaat im Herzen des Landes verdeutlichen die Schicksale von José Antonio García Apac und María Esther Aguilar Cansimbe den hohen Preis, den viele Journalist*innen für ihre Arbeit zahlen. Beide verschwanden im Kontext des sogenannten Drogenkriegs und hinterließen Familien, die täglich unter ihrer Abwesenheit leiden. Die Ermittlungsakten der beiden Fälle sind voller Versäumnisse, wie dieser Bericht aufzeigt.

Nube Álvarez

Verschwundene Journalist*innen im mexikanischen Michoacán

