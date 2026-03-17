Zwei Schritte vor, einen zurück

In Mexiko ist seit 2018 eine progressive Regierung an der Macht, in Kolumbien erstmals seit 2022. Beide Regierungen machten unter anderem mit feministischen Belangen Wahlkampf und richteten neue Institutionen zur Förderung von Geschlechtergerechtigkeit ein. Während in vielen Teilen des Kontinents Feminismus und Frauenrechte ein rotes Tuch für Regierende sind, gehören sie für Gustavo Petro und Claudia Sheinbaum zumindest diskursiv zum guten Ton. Ob das auch zu konkreten Veränderungen führt und welche Widersprüche die Politik der beiden Regierungen aufweist, wird in dieser Analyse dargelegt.