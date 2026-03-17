Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Mexiko | Nummer 621 - März 2026

Zwei Schritte vor, einen zurück

Welche Rolle feministische Belange unter progressiven Regierungen spielen

In Mexiko ist seit 2018 eine progressive Regierung an der Macht, in Kolumbien erstmals seit 2022. Beide Regierungen machten unter anderem mit feministischen Belangen Wahlkampf und richteten neue Institutionen zur Förderung von Geschlechtergerechtigkeit ein. Während in vielen Teilen des Kontinents Feminismus und Frauenrechte ein rotes Tuch für Regierende sind, gehören sie für Gustavo Petro und Claudia Sheinbaum zumindest diskursiv zum guten Ton. Ob das auch zu konkreten Veränderungen führt und welche Widersprüche die Politik der beiden Regierungen aufweist, wird in dieser Analyse dargelegt.

Von Luisa Rojas Monro
“Las Jacarandas” Die Pflanze zum 8.März (Druck von Luisa Rojas Monroy) Während des

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