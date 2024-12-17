Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Zwischen Enttäuschung und Ratlosigkeit

In Chile fühlt sich alles nach Stillstand an

Massenproteste, der Kampf um eine neue Verfassung und eine junge Regierung, die von Anfang an sowohl mit Hoffnung als auch Skepsis beäugt wurde. Auch über fünf Jahre nach der Revolte von 2019 steckt die chilenische Gesellschaft in der Krise. Eine ganze Reihe von Skandalen tragen zur Enttäuschung bei, hitzige mediale Debatten polarisieren die Gesellschaft. Eine Analyse.

Mauricio Nickel

Jetzt Abo abschließen und weiterlesen!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Chile | Nummer 480 - Juni 2014

Shopping-Gutscheine für Katastrophenopfer

Chiles Katastrophenschutzsystem weist erhebliche Organisationsmängel auf

In den letzten Jahren wurde Chile von mehreren Naturkatastrophen getroffen. Das Land befindet sich in einem der seismisch aktiv­sten Gebiete der Welt und weist zudem weitere geografische Besonderheiten auf, die es besonders anfällig für Naturkatastrophen machen. Wer meint, Chile verfüge deshalb über ein ausgefeiltes Katastrophenschutzsystem, liegt dennoch falsch.
Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024 | Peru

Quechua bleibt wichtig

Sprachaktivist*innen setzen sich für den erhalt der Sprache ein

Gerade junge Menschen in Peru lernen Quechua immer seltener als Erstsprache. Gleichzeitig identifizieren sie sich stärker als Quechua und finden Vorbilder in andinen Influencer*innen. Auch in den Schulen wird Quechua-Unterricht weiter ausgebaut, doch der Weg zu flächendeckender zweisprachiger Bildung ist noch weit. …
Chile | Nummer 437 - November 2010

„Wir können für uns selbst sorgen“

Die Mapuche-Aktivistin Juana Calfunao über ein Leben ohne den Staat

Die chilenische Staatsgründung vor 200 Jahren war auch der Startschuss für die gewaltsame Vertreibung der Mapuche von ihren angestammten Gebieten im Süden des Landes. …

Newsletter abonnieren